SINGAPORE, Dec 29 Singapore shares may open lower on Thursday after U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on renewed euro zone concerns, with the euro sliding to an 11-month low against the U.S. dollar as the region's debt worries prompted a wave of selling.

Singapore's electric equipment maker SMB United Ltd may be in focus after Tokyo-listed Osaki Electric Co offered to buy the company in a deal worth about S$205 million ($158.1 million), trumping an offer made by China's Boer Power Holdings.

SMB, which halted trading in its shares on Wednesday, will resume trading Thursday.

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

- Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust, a property trust listed in Hong Kong and Singapore, said on Thursday it will buy two commercial properties in Hong Kong for HK$1.9 billion ($244.4 million).

-- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS

- Media and property company Singapore Press Holdings said on Wednesday it was determined to pursue its lawsuit against Yahoo! Southeast Asia Pte Ltd over copyright claims.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.28 percent on Wednesday to 2,666.25 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.14 percent to 12,151.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 1.25 percent to 1,249.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.34 percent to 2,589.98.

