SINGAPORE, Dec 30 Singapore shares may open higher on Friday after Wall Street rallied on the back of positive U.S. economic data, but the result of an Italian bond auction underscored ongoing investor concerns about the euro zone's debt woes.

Investors demanded a yield of nearly 7 percent on 10-year paper at the Italian auction of medium- and long-term bonds, down from the record highs seen last month but still unsustainable given the 450 billion euros ($580 billion) that Italy needs to raise through debt issuance in 2012.

Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest oil rig builder, may be in focus after its unit Keppel Offshore & Marine secured contracts worth a total of S$150 million ($115.3 million) from international customers.

With the latest contracts, new orders for Keppel Offshore & Marine year-to-date hit a record high of around S$10 billion, with deliveries extending to 2015, the company said in a statement.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2350 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1263.02 1.07% 13.380 USD/JPY 77.64 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9092 -- 0.010 SPOT GOLD 1548.6 0.21% 3.200 US CRUDE 99.75 0.10% 0.100 DOW JONES 12287.04 1.12% 135.63 ASIA ADRS 112.63 1.31% 1.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St rises, on track for slim gains in 2011 > U.S. bond prices gain on more worries over Europe > Euro clings to gains, China data eyed > Gold falls but off lows, eyes bear market > Oil rises on shortcovering, market eyes Iran

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES

- Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines, which owns the world's sixth biggest container shipping firm, said its chairman, Cheng Wai Keung, will retire after the board's annual general meeting in April 2012.

-- TIONG WOON CORPORATION HOLDING

- Singapore construction firm Tiong Woon proposed on Thursday a one-for-four rights issue at S$0.11 per rights share, representing a discount of 48.8 percent to its closing price of S$0.215 on Wednesday.

-- OTTO MARINE

- Singapore's Otto Marine said on Thursday its subsidiary had agreed to sell its entire 49 percent stake in West African Invest, its joint venture with Swiss Overseas Invest, for $26.6 million.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained 0.24 percent on Thursday to 2,672.78 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.12 percent to 12,287.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 1.07 percent to 1,263.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.92 percent 2,613.74.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.3009 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)