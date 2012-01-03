SINGAPORE, Jan 3 Singapore shares may open
higher on Tuesday after a new year rally in European stocks, but
gains may be limited by data showing that the city-state's
fourth quarter GDP contracted an annualized 4.9 percent from the
third quarter.
Singapore-listed palm oil firm Mewah International
may be in focus after the company said on Tuesday it
plans to invest around $145 million in a refinery, packing plant
and related logistics facilities in East Java, Indonesia.
The refinery is expected to have installed capacity of
around 630,000 metric tonnes annually, the company said in a
statement.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2351 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1257.6 -0.43% -5.420
USD/JPY 76.93 0.09% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8762 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1570.05 0.30% 4.640
US CRUDE 100.34 1.53% 1.510
DOW JONES 12217.56 -0.57% -69.48
ASIA ADRS 113.31 0.60% 0.68
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St back at square one, with S&P flat in 2011
> U.S. bond prices rise on last day of 2011 trading
> Euro wobbly ahead of event-packed U.S. week
> Gold's 10 pct gain in 2011 extends run to 11th year
> U.S. crude surges more than $1 on Iran tensions
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE)
- Singapore-listed jet fuel trader China Aviation Oil
said it had suspended its 2011-2014 collaboration
agreement with BP Singapore. Both companies, however, signed new
term contracts for 2012.
-- KEPPEL CORPORATION, K-REIT ASIA
- Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest rig builder,
said on Friday it had acquired 23,534,019 units in K-REIT Asia
at S$0.8554 each. After the transaction, Keppel Corp was deemed
to hold 77.10 percent of the total number of issued units in
K-REIT Asia, up from 76.88 percent.
-- CAPITACOMMERCIAL TRUST, CAPITALAND
- Singapore property developer CapitaLand had renewed its
lease of offices at Capital Tower in the city-state with
CapitaCommercial Trust. The new lease is worth around S$7.7
million and the term is from 8 July 2012 to 7 July 2015, with an
option to renew for another three years.
-- CAPITAMALLS ASIA
- Singapore shopping mall developer CapitaMalls Asia said on
Tuesday it was offering up to S$200 million ($154.2 million) in
aggregate principal amount of callable step-up bonds due 2022,
which could increase by an additional S$200 million.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.99 percent on Friday to 2,646.35 points. The Singapore and
U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the new year holiday.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)