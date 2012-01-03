SINGAPORE, Jan 3 Singapore shares may open higher on Tuesday after a new year rally in European stocks, but gains may be limited by data showing that the city-state's fourth quarter GDP contracted an annualized 4.9 percent from the third quarter.

Singapore-listed palm oil firm Mewah International may be in focus after the company said on Tuesday it plans to invest around $145 million in a refinery, packing plant and related logistics facilities in East Java, Indonesia.

The refinery is expected to have installed capacity of around 630,000 metric tonnes annually, the company said in a statement.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2351 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1257.6 -0.43% -5.420 USD/JPY 76.93 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8762 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1570.05 0.30% 4.640 US CRUDE 100.34 1.53% 1.510 DOW JONES 12217.56 -0.57% -69.48 ASIA ADRS 113.31 0.60% 0.68 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St back at square one, with S&P flat in 2011 > U.S. bond prices rise on last day of 2011 trading > Euro wobbly ahead of event-packed U.S. week > Gold's 10 pct gain in 2011 extends run to 11th year > U.S. crude surges more than $1 on Iran tensions

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE)

- Singapore-listed jet fuel trader China Aviation Oil said it had suspended its 2011-2014 collaboration agreement with BP Singapore. Both companies, however, signed new term contracts for 2012.

-- KEPPEL CORPORATION, K-REIT ASIA

- Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest rig builder, said on Friday it had acquired 23,534,019 units in K-REIT Asia at S$0.8554 each. After the transaction, Keppel Corp was deemed to hold 77.10 percent of the total number of issued units in K-REIT Asia, up from 76.88 percent.

-- CAPITACOMMERCIAL TRUST, CAPITALAND

- Singapore property developer CapitaLand had renewed its lease of offices at Capital Tower in the city-state with CapitaCommercial Trust. The new lease is worth around S$7.7 million and the term is from 8 July 2012 to 7 July 2015, with an option to renew for another three years.

-- CAPITAMALLS ASIA

- Singapore shopping mall developer CapitaMalls Asia said on Tuesday it was offering up to S$200 million ($154.2 million) in aggregate principal amount of callable step-up bonds due 2022, which could increase by an additional S$200 million.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.99 percent on Friday to 2,646.35 points. The Singapore and U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the new year holiday.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2967 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)