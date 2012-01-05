SINGAPORE, Jan 5 Singapore shares may open lower on Thursday after data showed further contraction in the city-state's manufacturing sector and as euro zone concerns persisted, with tight credit markets making it expensive for banks to raise capital and for countries to refinance debt.

Singapore's manufacturing sector contracted for a sixth straight month in December as orders continued to shrink, a business survey showed on Wednesday, lending weight to fears the economy could sink into a recession.

Singapore Exchange, Asia's second-largest listed bourse operator, may be in focus after announcing its securities turnover in December fell 41 percent from a year earlier to S$17 billion ($13.2 billion), while securities daily average value was 36 percent lower at S$794 million.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1277.3 0.02% 0.240 USD/JPY 76.72 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9771 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1611.19 0.04% 0.590 US CRUDE 103.15 -0.07% -0.070 DOW JONES 12418.42 0.17% 21.04 ASIA ADRS 117.00 -0.01% -0.01

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- IEV HOLDINGS

- Singapore engineering and clean energy firm IEV Holdings said on Wednesday its subsidiary had secured a further 24-month renewal of a gas sales and purchase agreement with Indonesian packaged food producer PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk .

Under the agreement, PT Indofood will buy around 450,000 million metric British thermal units of compressed natural gas from IEV over a 24-month period from December 2011.

-- SINO GRANDNESS FOOD INDUSTRY GROUP

- Singapore-listed Sino Grandness said on Wednesday it plans to double its annual output capacity for bottled juices to around 140,000 tonnes from 70,000 tonnes. The firm aims to raise its beverage segment net profit to 140 million yuan ($22.2 million) in 2012 fiscal year from 70 million yuan in 2011.

-- FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

- Fortune REIT is seeking a HK$1.4 billion ($180.2 million three-year syndicated loan to acquire two retail properties in Hong Kong, namely Belvedere Garden and Provident Centre, sources told Thomson Reuters Basis Point.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.84 percent on Wednesday to 2,711.02 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.17 percent to 12,418.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged 0.02 percent higher to 1,277.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index was 0.01 percent lower at 2,648.36.

($1 = 1.2878 Singapore dollars) ($1 = 6.2946 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7678 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Ed Lane)