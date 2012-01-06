SINGAPORE, Jan 6 Singapore shares are likely to open higher on Friday on the back of encouraging U.S. economic data, though gains could be capped as the Straits Times Index had risen for three consecutive sessions and may be due for a correction ahead of the weekend.

DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's biggest bank, may be in focus after saying it is investigating complaints from about 200 customers of unauthorised withdrawals of funds in Malaysia.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2359 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1281.06 0.29% 3.760 USD/JPY 77.14 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9946 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1619.78 -0.10% -1.570 US CRUDE 101.49 -0.31% -0.320 DOW JONES 12415.70 -0.02% -2.72 ASIA ADRS 116.97 -0.03% -0.03 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St buoyed by rallying bank shares > Long-dated U.S. debt falls ahead of U.S. jobs data > Euro pummelled in first week of 2012; U.S. jobs eyed > Gold rises, breaking ranks with euro again > Oil falls on US stock build, higher dollar, technicals

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- COSCO CORP

- Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp said on Thursday it had won a contract worth over $220 million from an Asian company for two offshore construction vessels.

-- CAPITAMALLS ASIA

- Singapore shopping mall developer CapitaMalls Asia said on Thursday it has doubled the size of its retail bond offering to S$400 million ($309.2 million) after institutional investors showed strong interest.

-- STATS CHIPPAC

- Singapore semiconductor firm STATS ChipPAC said on Thursday its new factory in the city-state will expand its manufacturing capabilities for advanced wafer level technologies. The firm also expects to invest an additional $220 million in Singapore over the next few years.

-- CHINA SKY CHEMICAL FIBRE

- Textile manufacturer China Sky Chemical Fibre failed to meet a deadline set by Singapore Exchange to appoint a special auditor, in a rare display of defiance by a listed company in the city-state.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index edged 0.07 percent higher on Thursday to 2,713.02 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.02 percent to 12,415.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.29 percent to 1,281.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.81 percent to 2,669.86.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2936 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)