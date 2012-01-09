SINGAPORE, Jan 9 Singapore shares are set for a cautious start on Monday as Fitch Ratings' downgrade of Hungary's credit rating to junk, highlighting the debt woes in the euro zone, may offset the positive jobs data from the United States.

Singapore subway operator SMRT Corp Ltd may be in focus after the company said its Chief Executive Saw Phaik Hwa resigned and board member Tan Ek Kia will take charge until a replacement is appointed.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1277.81 -0.25% -3.250 USD/JPY 76.88 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9578 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1612.6 -0.27% -4.380 US CRUDE 101.58 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 12359.92 -0.45% -55.78 ASIA ADRS 115.79 -1.01% -1.18 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Economy boosts Wall St in 2012's first week > U.S. bonds rise on stocks, bets on Fed stimulus > Euro off to a negative start; risks mount > Gold eases as market digests U.S. payrolls data > Brent crude edges up on Iran, supply worries

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS

- Singapore's DBS Group Holdings, whose customers were hit by unauthorised withdrawal of funds in Malaysia, is compensating about S$500,000 ($386,500) to clients as it investigates the biggest such scam to hit the bank.

-- COSCO CORP (SINGAPORE) LTD

- Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp said on Friday its Chairman Liu Guo Yuan had resigned. Liu was replaced by Ma Ze Hua with effect from the same day.

-- CHINA SKY CHEMICAL FIBRE CO LTD

- Singapore Exchange Ltd said late on Friday it has applied for a court order to force Chinese textile maker China Sky Chemical Fibre Co Ltd to appoint a special auditor.

-- TECHNICS OIL & GAS LTD

- Singapore's Technics Oil & Gas said on Friday it plans to spin off its subsidiaries in the contract engineering segment specialising in the marine industry, Norr Systems Pte Ltd and Wecom Engineering Pte Ltd, and seek a listing on the Gretai Securities Market of Taiwan.

-- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD

- Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways said on Friday it had utilised a further S$10.1 million, out of the S$158.4 million gross proceeds raised from its rights issue, to fund the acquisition of aircraft and associated aircraft pre-delivery payments.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index edged 0.09 percent higher on Friday to 2,715,59 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.45 percent to 12,359.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.25 percent to 1,277.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.16 percent to 2,674.22.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)