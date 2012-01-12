SINGAPORE, Jan 12 Singapore shares may have a cautious start on Thursday as investors wait for results of bond auctions for Italy and Spain that could determine the direction of the euro zone crisis.

Singapore-listed industrial fishing company China Fishery Group Ltd may be in focus after it said that it has decided not to go ahead with its dual primary listing in Hong Kong Stock Exchange due to the market condition.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1292.48 0.03% 0.400 USD/JPY 76.85 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9107 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1642.19 0.09% 1.400 US CRUDE 101.3 0.43% 0.430 DOW JONES 12449.45 -0.10% -13.02 ASIA ADRS 118.50 0.17% 0.20 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St ends near 5-month high before Europe test > US bonds gains as euro fears drive bid for safety > Euro struggles vs USD; China inflation data eyed > Gold hits 1-month high, breaks ranks with euro > US gasoline futures test below 300-day moving average

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD

- Singapore-listed property company Yoma Strategic Holdings is betting on a middle class developing in Myanmar as it emerges from half a century of isolation under military rule, and investors are taking note.

-- QIAN HU CORP LTD

- Singapore ornamental fish company Qian Hu said its fourth-quarter net profit rose 40 percent from a year earlier to S$886,000 ($685,300) despite lower revenue, helped by the gains from selling its Guangzhou factory.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained 1.00 percent on Wednesday to 2,747.13 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.10 percent to 12,449.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged 0.03 percent higher to 1,292.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.31 percent to 2,710.76.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2928 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)