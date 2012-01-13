SINGAPORE, Jan 13 Singapore shares may open higher on Friday after both Tokyo and Seoul stocks made a positive start, as sentiment was boosted by solid demand in debt auctions by Spain and Italy as well as gains on Wall Street.

Singapore-listed conglomerate Sembcorp Industries Ltd may be in focus after it said it is exploring the development of a 1,200 megawatt coal-fired power plant in Vietnam.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1295.5 0.23% 3.020 USD/JPY 76.76 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9298 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1647.25 -0.15% -2.550 US CRUDE 99.3 0.20% 0.200 DOW JONES 12471.02 0.17% 21.57 ASIA ADRS 118.36 -0.12% -0.14 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St ekes out gains for fourth day > US Treasuries slip after weak 30-year bond sale > Euro takes breather in Asia after rally > Gold up third day, hits 1-month high on euro gain > Oil falls on Iran embargo phase-in plan

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD

- Singapore oil and gas services firm Ezra Holdings has secured two contracts worth up to $120 million, the company said on Thursday.

-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD

- Singapore Airlines and Scandinavian airline SAS are to deepen their cooperation on flights between Scandinavia and Singapore as they aim to make gains in the key Europe-Asia market.

-- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD

- Singapore's City Developments said on Thursday that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Vinemont Investments Pte Ltd, had acquired Thailand Shareholder Investments Ltd from Real Estate Capital Asia Partners for a total of around $157.6 million.

Thailand Shareholder Investments has shopping mall assets in Thailand.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.13 percent on Thursday to 2,743.66 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.17 percent to 12,471.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 0.23 percent to 1,295.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.51 percent to 2,724.70.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Robert Birsel)