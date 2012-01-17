SINGAPORE, Jan 17 Singapore shares may open higher on Tuesday, as global markets shrugged aside Standard & Poor's downgrade of nine euro zone countries including France.

Singapore Exchange Ltd, Asia's third-largest listed bourse, may be in focus after it reported its lowest profit since March 2009, as weakness in global markets hurt its core securities business, and the bourse operator gave a cautious outlook.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1289.09 -0.49% -6.410 USD/JPY 76.82 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8618 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1643.59 0.01% 0.210 US CRUDE 99.51 0.82% 0.810 DOW JONES 12422.06 -0.39% -48.96 ASIA ADRS 117.99 -0.31% -0.37 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Euro holds off low for now; China data eyed > Gold firms as stocks recover, euro lifts from lows > Oil prices gain after Iran warning

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- PRIVATE HOME SALES

- Private home sales in Singapore fell 63 percent in December to 632 units from the previous month, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said, in the wake of government measures to curb rising property prices and as buying activity slowed in the lead up to the festive period.

-- CHINA SKY CHEMICAL FIBRE CO LTD

- Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) has withdrawn an application to the High Court to force textile maker China Sky Chemical Fibre Co Ltd to appoint a special auditor, SGX and China Sky said late on Monday.

-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD

- Singapore Airlines filled 68.6 percent of the space available on its planes for passengers and cargo in December, higher than 67.2 percent reported in November.

-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD

- Global Logistic Properties, which owns warehouses in China and Japan, said it has priced S$250 million worth of perpetual bonds at 100.5 percent.

-- CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORP LTD

- Jet fuel trader China Aviation Oil said on Tuesday it plans to acquire its parent, China National Aviation Fuel Group Corp's wholly-owned subsidiaries China Aviation Oil (Hong Kong) Co Ltd and North American Fuel Corp for about $16 million.

-- KS ENERGY LTD

- KS Energy said a fire incident had occurred on a rig which it jointly owns with its subsidiary. At the time of announcement, efforts to extinguish the fire were still ongoing.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.26 percent on Monday to 2,756.49 points.

- The U.S. stock markets were closed on Monday for Martin Luther King holiday.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok)