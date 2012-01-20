SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Singapore shares are set to rise on Friday following gains on Wall Street overnight as encouraging earnings from U.S. banks and a drop in jobless claims boosted confidence.

Singapore's third largest property developer, Keppel Land Ltd, may be in focus after it said its fourth-quarter net profit soared 47 percent to $914.3 million, boosted by gains from the sale of a property asset.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1314.5 0.49% 6.460 USD/JPY 77.04 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9735 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1653.44 -0.20% -3.350 US CRUDE 100.41 0.02% 0.070 DOW JONES 12623.98 0.36% 45.03 ASIA ADRS 121.40 1.06% 1.27 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St rises on bank results, but Google sinks late > U.S. inflation bond sale fetches negative yield > Euro rises for 3rd day, touches two-week high > Gold falls on tame CPI, snaps 3-day rally > Brent crude rises on euro zone optimism

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD

- Airbus said on Thursday it had discovered more cracks in the wings of A380 superjumbo aircraft but insisted the world's largest jetliner remained safe to fly.

-- CAPITACOMMERCIAL TRUST

- CapitaCommercial Trust, which owns office assets, said on Friday its fourth-quarter distribution per unit fell by 1 percent to 1.92 Singapore cents from a year ago, hurt by slightly lower property income and higher expenses.

-- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST

- Ascott Residence Trust, which owns serviced apartments in Europe and Asia, posted a 15 percent fall in its fourth-quarter distribution per unit to 1.83 Singapore cents from a year earlier, hurt by higher expenses and finance costs.

-- MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

- Mapletree Logistics Trust, owner of warehouses and logistic assets, said its fourth-quarter distribution per unit rose 9.7 percent to 1.70 Singapore cents from a year ago, driven by higher rents and occupancy, as well as the acquisition of new assets.

-- SUNTEC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

- Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust, which owns commercial assets, said its distribution income in the fourth quarter rose 23.1 percent to S$55.3 million from a year ago, lifted by higher net property income.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained 0.57 percent to 2,811.20 points on Thursday.

- The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 0.36 percent to 12,623.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.49 percent to 1,314.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index was 0.67 percent higher at 2,788.33.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt

(Local currency) LME price overview (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)