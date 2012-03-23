SINGAPORE, March 23 Singapore shares may track weakness in Tokyo and Seoul markets on new concerns about global growth following weak economic data.
Casino operator Genting Singapore PLC could rise after Singapore gave approval to two casino junket operators.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1392.78 -0.72% -10.110 USD/JPY 82.53 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2871 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1646.24 0.08% 1.360 US CRUDE 105.69 0.32% 0.340 DOW JONES 13046.14 -0.60% -78.48 ASIA ADRS 128.72 -0.49% -0.64 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall Street retreats but bull market still alive > U.S. debt prices post third day of gains > Yen bolstered as risk currencies take a drubbing > Gold hits two-month low on slowdown fears > Oil down on weak Chinese, euro zone data
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- NOBLE GROUP LTD
- Singapore-listed commodities firm Noble appointed a group of banks as lead arrangers for $1.5 billion in committed unsecured revolving loan facilities.
-- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL
- The world's sugar market is likely to continue in surplus until at least 2013/14, leading agricultural commodities firm Wilmar International said on Thursday, signalling a likely collapse in prices.
-- HYFLUX LTD
- Singapore's Hyflux said its unit and its Japanese partners, Hitachi Ltd and Itochu Corp, had agreed to develop Asia's largest seawater desalination plant in Gujarat, India. The total cost of the project is estimated to be around $600 million, Hyflux said.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.88 percent on Thursday to 2,979.25 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.60 percent to 13,046.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.72 percent to 1,392.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.39 percent to 3,063.32.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia
Australia/NZ India
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street Gold Currency
Eurostocks Oil JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals US bonds
STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data
U.S. earnings diary
Singapore diary
Eurostocks Week Ahead
Asia earnings diary
European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
Asian companies U.S. company News
European companies Forex news
Global Economy Technology
Telecoms Media news
Banking news General/political
Asia Macro
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)