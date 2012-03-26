SINGAPORE, March 26 Singapore shares may rise on Monday, tracking gains on other Asian bourses as energy and basic material stocks boosted Wall Street on Friday.

Equity markets in Japan and Seoul traded higher on Monday.

Mapletree Logistics Trust will be eyed after it said it will acquire two cold storage warehouses in South Korea for 63.5 billion Korean won.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1397.11 0.31% 4.330 USD/JPY 82.59 0.22% 0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2478 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1667.89 0.35% 5.750 US CRUDE 106.78 -0.08% -0.090 DOW JONES 13080.73 0.27% 34.59 ASIA ADRS 128.91 0.15% 0.19 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Market bounces back from 3-day losing streak > Bond prices rise again after last week's rout > Euro rises to 3-week high, may pull back next week > Gold rises 1 pct, set to end three-week drop > Oil rises on drop in Iranian crude exports

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- PETRA FOODS LTD

- Chocolate maker Petra Foods expects global cocoa supply to meet demand in the current crop year, but stagnating cocoa output could lead to deficits in the coming years, its Chief Executive Officer said on Friday.

-- SATS LTD

- Food and aircraft ground handling firm SATS said it has appointed Tan Chuan Lye as its chief executive officer and president, with effect from April 1. Tan is currently the acting CEO and executive vice president of the company's food solutions business.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.36 percent on Friday to 2,990.08 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.27 percent to 13,080.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index climbed 0.31 percent to 1,397.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended 0.15 percent higher at 3,067.92.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)