SINGAPORE, March 29 Singapore shares may fall on Thursday after U.S. stocks eased overnight, as lower oil and metals prices pulled down commodity-related stocks.

Offshore marine services provider Kreuz Holdings may be in focus after it said it will raise S$23.8 million through a placement of 70 million shares at S$0.34 each. Most of the proceeds will go towards capital expenditure including acquisitions of assets.

> Wall St eases as energy and materials sectors weigh > Bonds slip on weak auction, Fed outlook eyed > Yen up on fiscal year flows; euro volatile > Gold retreats from 2-week high after US orders data > Oil falls on rise in crude stocks, reserves talk

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- NAM CHEONG LTD

- Malaysia's offshore vessel builder Nam Cheong said its subsidiaries have sold three vessels worth $36.8 million to new clients from Singapore, including a Norwegian-based company.

-- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATION LTD

- Keppel T&T's wholly-owned subsidiary said it has signed a joint venture agreement with China's Jilin city government to develop and operate the Sino-Singapore Jilin Food Zone International Logistics Park.

-- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD

- Container shipping firm NOL has appointed CapitaLand's chief investment officer Olivier Lim to be a director on its board.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.1 percent on Wednesday to 3015.98 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.54 percent to 13216.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.49 percent to 1,405.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.49 percent to 3,104.96.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)