SINGAPORE, April 4 Singapore shares may fall on Wednesday after both Tokyo and Seoul stocks opened lower, but data showing that the city-state's manufacturing sector expanded for a second consecutive month in March may provide some supports.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd will be in focus after lawmakers from two of Indonesia's top political parties voiced opposition to the Singapore bank's bid to take over local lender Bank Danamon.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.38 -0.4% -5.660 USD/JPY 82.84 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.3024 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1646.09 0.08% 1.260 US CRUDE 104 -0.01% -0.010 DOW JONES 13199.55 -0.49% -64.94 ASIA ADRS 129.34 -1.26% -1.65 -------------------------------------------------------------

> S&P 500 falls from 4-year highs, thanks to the Fed > 10-year US notes extend price losses, fall a point > Dollar up vs euro, yen as Fed stimulus stance softens > Gold falls 2 pct after Fed dashes QE3 hopes > Oil slips on demand caution, Fed minutes

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- EZION HOLDINGS LTD

- Singapore oil and gas services firm Ezion Holdings on Wednesday requested a halt in the trading of its shares pending an announcement.

-- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

- ST Engineering said on Tuesday its marine arm, ST Marine, has partnered with Swedish Kockums AB to form a joint venture company called Fortis Marine Solutions Pte Ltd. ST Marine will hold a 51 percent stake in Fortis Marine and Kockums the remaining 49 percent.

-- NERA TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD

- Singapore's Nera Telecommunications and its associated company had received purchase orders worth around S$27.5 million ($21.9 million), Nera said on Tuesday.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index edged 0.04 percent lower on Tuesday to 3,014.98 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.49 percent to 13,199.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.40 percent to 1,413.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.20 percent to 3,113.57.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2544 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)