SINGAPORE, April 5 Singapore shares may fall on Thursday after a poor Spanish debt auction and fading hope of further U.S. monetary stimulus, but Keppel Corp Ltd and Sembcorp Marine Ltd, the world's two largest rig builders, may rise on order wins.

Sembcorp Marine said on Thursday its PPL Shipyard unit secured a $218.5 million contract to build a jack-up rig, while Keppel announced on Wednesday its shipyard had secured contracts worth S$170 million ($136 million) from two repeat customers.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1398.96 -1.02% -14.420 USD/JPY 82.44 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2358 -- 0.013 SPOT GOLD 1622.36 0.19% 3.110 US CRUDE 102.06 0.58% 0.590 DOW JONES 13074.75 -0.95% -124.80 ASIA ADRS 126.86 -1.92% -2.48 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St down on stimulus doubts, Spain debt sale > US bonds gain as stock losses spur safety bid > Euro, commodity currencies pressured; China data eyed > Gold falls to 3-month low, Fed easing hopes wane > Oil falls as US stockpiles hit 9-month high

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD

- Singapore Exchange said on Thursday its securities daily average value in March was down 27 percent from February at S$1.3 billion. It was 19 percent lower from a year earlier.

Derivatives daily average volume grew 9 percent to 353,683 contracts from February, but slid 7 percent year-on-year.

-- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

- Singapore Technologies Engineering said on Wednesday electronics arm, ST Electronics Ltd, had secured new contracts worth about S$100 million in the first quarter of 2012, including contracts for rail electronics and satellite communications systems.

-- TT INTERNATIONAL LTD

- Singapore consumer electronics firm TT International requested on Wednesday for a halt in the trading of its shares pending an announcement.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 0.99 percent on Wednesday to 2,985.04 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.95 percent to 13,074.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 1.02 percent to 1,398.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.46 percent to 3,068.09.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)