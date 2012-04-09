SINGAPORE, April 9 Singapore shares are likely to fall on Monday after both Tokyo and Seoul stocks opened more than one percent lower, weighed by concerns about sluggish economic recovery in the United States following weaker-than-expected jobs data.

U.S. markets were closed on Friday for Good Friday.

Singapore's Global Logistic Properties may be in focus after announcing it had leased out 52,000 square metres in Tokyo. The new leases brought GLP's Japan portfolio occupancy rate to 98.8 percent, it said.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1398.08 -0.06% -0.880 USD/JPY 81.37 -0.18% -0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0491 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1642.69 0.76% 12.470 US CRUDE 102.15 -1.12% -1.160 DOW JONES 13060.14 -0.11% -14.61 ASIA ADRS 127.27 0.32% 0.41 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Disappointing March jobs report sends US futures lower > US bond prices surge on weak March US jobs growth > Dollar falls after US jobs data disappoint > Gold edges up; dull US jobs data revives QE talk > Oil falls over $1, reverses most of Thursday's gains

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD

- Singapore's Tiger Airways said on Thursday out of the gross proceeds of around S$158.4 million ($125.8 million) raised from the budget carrier's rights issue, a further S$20.3 million had been used to fund the acquisition of aircraft and associated aircraft pre-delivery payments.

-- FRASERS COMMERCIAL TRUST

- Singapore's Frasers Commercial Trust had entered into an agreement with Commonwealth Bank of Australia for a loan facility of A$86 million ($88.7 million) mainly to finance the acquisition of 50 percent interest in Caroline Chisholm Centre in Canberra.

- Singapore and U.S. stocks were closed last Friday for Good Friday holiday.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 0.9700 Australian dollars) ($1 = 1.2590 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)