SINGAPORE, April 12 Singapore shares could get a boost on Thursday from an overnight rebound in U.S. equities on an encouraging start to earnings season and improved investor sentiment after a European Central Bank policymaker said bond-buying was still an option to help Spain.

Palm oil firm Bumitama Agri Ltd makes its trading debut, after its $194 million initial public offering was about 31 times subscribed.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1368.71 0.74% 10.120 USD/JPY 80.93 0.11% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0298 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1658.59 0.07% 1.140 US CRUDE 102.56 -0.14% -0.140 DOW JONES 12805.39 0.70% 89.46 ASIA ADRS 125.52 1.47% 1.82 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St rises after five losing days, Alcoa soars > U.S. debt selloff could continue Thursday > Yen off highs, euro edges up as Spain worries ease > Gold eases after 4-day rally, palladium off > Oil up as drop in US fuel stocks sparks rebound

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- TECHNICS OIL AND GAS LTD

- Technics Oil and Gas said its second quarter net profit rose 12 percent to S$6.1 million from a year ago, helped by a rise in contribution from its subsidiaries.

-- LIAN BENG GROUP

- Construction company Lian Beng said its nine-month net profit rose 10 percent to S$40.5 million from a year ago, helped by improving gross profit margins. Revenue decreased 12 percent to S$333.7 million, mainly due to lower construction work recognised.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.21 percent on Wednesday to 2,946.44 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.7 percent to 12,805.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.74 percent to 1,368.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.84 percent to 3,016.46.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok)