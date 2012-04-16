SINGAPORE, April 16 Singapore shares may open lower on Monday following losses on Wall Street, dragged by renewed concerns over Europe's debt woes after rising bond yields in Spain spooked investors.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1370.26 -1.25% -17.310 USD/JPY 80.98 0.11% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9928 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1652.79 -0.35% -5.790 US CRUDE 102.36 -0.46% -0.470 DOW JONES 12849.59 -1.05% -136.99 ASIA ADRS 125.81 -1.26% -1.61 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St ends worst two weeks since November > Global growth concerns push yields below 2 pct > Euro pressured as debt worries fester > Gold falls almost 1.5 pct in end-of-week liquidation > Oil slips as China growth lags forecast

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD

- Publishing and property firm Singapore Press Holdings posted on Friday an 11.6 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to S$84.1 million ($67.42 million), helped by higher rental income.

-- CAPITALAND LTD

- Southeast Asia's largest property firm CapitaLand said it has sold 125 out of 180 units of its new residential development in Singapore, Sky Habitat, as of Sunday evening.

The average price of units sold ranged from S$1,747 per square foot for a one-bedroom unit to S$1,642 per square foot for a four-bedroom unit, CapitaLand said.

-- LIONGOLD CORP LTD

- Goldmining firm LionGold said it has made a takeover bid for Australia gold producer Castlemaine Goldfields Ltd in a deal worth A$50.3 million.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.33 percent on Friday to 2,987.82 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.05 percent to 12,849.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 1.25 percent to 1,370.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.45 percent to 3,011.33.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2475 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)