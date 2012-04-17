SINGAPORE, April 17 - Singapore shares may open slightly
higher on Tuesday, in line with other Asian markets, as better
than expected U.S. retail data boosts sentiment.
But renewed concerns over Spain's debt situation are likely
to keep gains in check.
---------------------- --MARKET SHOT @ 25 GMT -----------------
SNAP 23 ------ ---
------
----
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT NET
CHG CHG
S&P 500 1,369.57 -0.05% -0.690
USD/JPY 80.40 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.982 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,650.4 -0.07% -1.110
US CRUDE $103.19 0.25% 0.260
DOW JONES 12921.41 0.56% 71.82
ASIA ADRS 125.46 -0.28% -0.35
-----------------------
-----------------------
-------------
> Dow gains on retail sales but Apple bites Nasdaq
> U.S. Treasuries prices steady
> Euro higher in technical trade, caution remains
> Gold falls on euro jitters, silver stocks soar
> Oil tumbles 2 pct on early U.S. pipeline reversal
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD
- Singapore Airlines, the world's second-largest carrier by
market value, said its overall load factor reached 69.6 percent
in March compared with 67.2 percent in the same month a year
earlier.
-- CAPITALRETAIL CHINA TRUST
- CapitaRetail China Trust reported a 12.1 percent rise in
its first quarter distribution per unit to 2.41 Singapore cents,
helped by strong domestic consumption in China that boosted the
trust's net property income.
-- M1 LTD
- M1, the city-state's number three mobile phone operator,
reported a 5.3 percent fall in its first quarter net profit to
S$40.3 million ($32.24 million) as growth in operating expenses
outpaced the rise in revenue.
-- TECHNICS OIL AND GAS LTD
- Energy engineering company Technics Oil and Gas said it
won contracts worth S$13.1 million from Norr Systems Pte Ltd.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index inched
0.14 percent higher on Monday to 2,992.12 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.56
percent to 12,921.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
slipped 0.05 percent to 1,369.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 0.76 percent to 2,988.40.
