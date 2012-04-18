Singapore shares are expected to open stronger on Wednesday
following forecast-beating results by some major U.S. companies,
which drove the rally in Wall Street.
---------------------- --MARKET SHOT @ 15 GMT -----------------
SNAP 00: ------ ---
------
----
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT NET
CHG CHG
S&P 500 1,390.78 1.55% 21.210
USD/JPY 81.09 0.28% 0.230
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.007 -- 0.011
SPOT GOLD $1,649.5 0.03% 0.560
US CRUDE $104.29 0.09% 0.090
DOW JONES 13115.54 1.50% 194.13
ASIA ADRS 126.46 0.80% 1.00
------------------------
------------------------
-----------
> Wall St rallies on earnings, Europe helps
> U.S. bonds ease on Spain debt demand, stock gains
> Yen pressured as risk currencies stage bounce
> Gold closes flat after recovering on Wall St rally
> U.S. crude jumps, Brent lags, spread narrows
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- Singapore Exchange (SGX), Asia's third-biggest listed
bourse, posted a forecast-beating 16 percent rise in quarterly
profit on Tuesday and said it sees growing interest from
international companies to list in the city-state.
SGX reported January-March net profit of S$77.8 million
($62.25 million), compared with S$67 million a year earlier when
profit was partly hit by costs linked to its failed bid for ASX.
-- CAPITAMALL TRUSTS
- CapitaMall Trust reported a 0.4 percent rise in its first
quarter distribution per unit to 2.30 Singapore cents.
-- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATIONS LTD
- Keppel Telecommunications & Transportations Ltd, a unit of
the world's largest rig-builder Keppel Corp, reported
a 3.5 percent rise in its net profit to S$14.4 million ($11.53
million), helped by stronger operating profit.
-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD
- Singapore Airlines, the world's second largest carrier by
market value, said its cargo arm, Singapore Airlines Cargo, will
partner with Scoot to serve routes to Sydney, the Gold Coast and
Tianjin. Scoot is the fully owned medium- and long-haul low-cost
carrier of Singapore Airlines.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index inched
0.18 percent lower on Monday to 2,686.59 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.50
percent to 13,115.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 1.55 percent to 1,390.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index
jumped 1.82 percent 3,042.82.
($1 = 1.2486 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Ed Davies)