Singapore shares are expected to open stronger on Wednesday following forecast-beating results by some major U.S. companies, which drove the rally in Wall Street.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT NET

CHG CHG S&P 500 1,390.78 1.55% 21.210 USD/JPY 81.09 0.28% 0.230 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.007 -- 0.011 SPOT GOLD $1,649.5 0.03% 0.560 US CRUDE $104.29 0.09% 0.090 DOW JONES 13115.54 1.50% 194.13 ASIA ADRS 126.46 0.80% 1.00 ------------------------ ------------------------ -----------

> Wall St rallies on earnings, Europe helps > U.S. bonds ease on Spain debt demand, stock gains > Yen pressured as risk currencies stage bounce > Gold closes flat after recovering on Wall St rally > U.S. crude jumps, Brent lags, spread narrows

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD

- Singapore Exchange (SGX), Asia's third-biggest listed bourse, posted a forecast-beating 16 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday and said it sees growing interest from international companies to list in the city-state.

SGX reported January-March net profit of S$77.8 million ($62.25 million), compared with S$67 million a year earlier when profit was partly hit by costs linked to its failed bid for ASX.

-- CAPITAMALL TRUSTS

- CapitaMall Trust reported a 0.4 percent rise in its first quarter distribution per unit to 2.30 Singapore cents.

-- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATIONS LTD

- Keppel Telecommunications & Transportations Ltd, a unit of the world's largest rig-builder Keppel Corp, reported a 3.5 percent rise in its net profit to S$14.4 million ($11.53 million), helped by stronger operating profit.

-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD

- Singapore Airlines, the world's second largest carrier by market value, said its cargo arm, Singapore Airlines Cargo, will partner with Scoot to serve routes to Sydney, the Gold Coast and Tianjin. Scoot is the fully owned medium- and long-haul low-cost carrier of Singapore Airlines.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index inched 0.18 percent lower on Monday to 2,686.59 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.50 percent to 13,115.54. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 1.55 percent to 1,390.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.82 percent 3,042.82.

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 1.2486 Singapore dollars)