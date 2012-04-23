SINGAPORE, April 23 Singapore shares may have a
cautious start on Monday following a mixed performance in U.S.
stocks, with rubber producer GMG Global Ltd likely to
be in focus after reporting a 24.5 percent fall in first-quarter
net profit from a year ago.
GMG Global reported S$11.7 million ($9.4 million) in net
profit for the three months ended March 31, down from S$15.5
million a year earlier, partly hit by a fall in the average
selling price of rubber.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1378.53 0.12% 1.610
USD/JPY 81.56 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9612 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1642.74 0.05% 0.870
US CRUDE 103.86 -0.02% -0.030
DOW JONES 13029.26 0.50% 65.16
ASIA ADRS 126.37 0.01% 0.01
-------------------------------------------------------------
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- DYNA-MAC HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore oil and gas services firm Dyna-Mac Holdings said
on Friday it had secured two new fabrication contracts from SBM
Offshore N.V. and Bumi Armada Bhd at a
provisional sum of $31.6 million.
-- CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORP LTD
- Jet fuel trader China Aviation Oil (Singapore) said on
Friday it had secured a $125 million syndicated revolving credit
facility. ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group Limited, Bank of Communications Co., Ltd, Crédit Agricole
Corporate and Investment Bank and United Overseas Bank Ltd will
arrange the facility.
-- CNMC GOLDMINE HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore-listed gold miner CNMC Goldmine had requested on
Monday for a halt in the trading of its shares pending release
of an announcement.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
0.46 percent on Friday to 2,994.48 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.50
percent to 13,029.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
advanced 0.12 percent to 1,378.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dropped 0.24 percent to 3,000.45.
($1 = 1.2483 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Himani Sarkar)