SINGAPORE, April 24 Singapore shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, following losses on Wall Street overnight on mounting political uncertainty in France and the Netherlands and on concerns of slowing growth in Europe.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1366.94 -0.84% -11.590 USD/JPY 81.12 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9331 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1636.21 -0.09% -1.420 US CRUDE 103.06 -0.05% -0.050 DOW JONES 12927.17 -0.78% -102.09 ASIA ADRS 124.42 -1.54% -1.95 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Europe, Wal-Mart knock Wall St lower > U.S. bonds rise as Europe political turmoil stirs fear > Euro subdued, Aussie eyes inflation data > Gold drops as equities fall; volume, FOMC eyed > Oil dips on euro zone worry, N. Sea supports

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD

- Singapore industrial conglomerate Sembcorp Industries said on Monday it has obtained approval to proceed with a $338 million industrial park and 1,200-megawatt power plant in Vietnam.

-- FRASERS COMMERCIAL TRUST

- Frasers Commercial Trust, which owns office assets in Asia, said on Tuesday it will sell a Singapore commercial property to a firm jointly owned by Fragrance Group and a unit of Aspial Corp for S$360 million ($288 million).

-- FRASERS CENTREPOINT TRUST

- Frasers Centrepoint Trust, which owns shopping malls, said its distribution per unit for the second quarter rose 20.8 percent to 2.50 Singapore cents from a year ago, boosted by higher revenue and net property income.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1.07 percent on Monday to 2,962.35 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.78 percent to 12,927.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 0.84 percent to 1,366.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1 percent to 2,970.45.

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Eric Meijer)