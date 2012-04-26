SINGAPORE, April 26 Singapore shares may open higher on Thursday, lifted by comments from the Federal Reserve that it could buy more bonds to aid the world's largest economy if necessary.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2347 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1390.69 1.36% 18.720 USD/JPY 81.28 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9805 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1642.49 -0.09% -1.490 US CRUDE 104.05 -0.07% -0.070 DOW JONES 13090.72 0.69% 89.16 ASIA ADRS 125.82 0.62% 0.77 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St pops on Apple's results, Fed's reassurance > Long-dated U.S. bond prices fall as Fed holds off new QE > Dollar undermined by Fed's vigilance on stimulus > Gold flat, tumbles then recover after Fed > Oil gains with Wall St, shrugs off U.S. stocks build

Stocks and factors to watch:

- GENTING SINGAPORE PLC

- Casino operator Genting Singapore could be in focus after Las Vegas Sands Corp, which operates a rival casino in the city state, reported a doubling first quarter net profit, helped by higher revenue from Asia.

- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD

- Singapore-listed shipbuilder Yangzijiang reported a 7 percent rise in its first quarter net profit to 1.02 billion yuan ($161.80 million), thanks to the delivery of higher margin shipbuilding contracts that were secured prior to the financial crisis.

- CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS

- CDL Hospitality Trusts said its distribution per unit rose 16.8 percent in the first quarter to 2.78 Singapore cents compared to 2.38 Singapore cents a year ago, helped by an increase in revenue.

- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST

- Ascott Residence Trust, which owns serviced apartments, said its first quarter distribution per unit was 2.14 Singapore cents, unchanged from a year ago. Its revenue rose 6 percent to S$71.6 million, mainly due to contributions from a Japanese property acquired in December.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index inched 0.18 percent higher to 2,979.78 points on Wednesday.

- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.69 percent to 13,090.72, while The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 1.36 percent to 1,390.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.3 percent 3,029.63.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 6.3041 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Joseph Radford)