SINGAPORE, May 22 Singapore shares may rise on Tuesday, after both Tokyo and Seoul stocks advanced more than one percent in early trading, with Global Logistic Properties Ltd (GLP) likely to be in focus.

GLP said its 50-50 joint venture with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is developing a $169 million logistics facility in Aikawa, Japan, its third such development.

The facility is expected to be completed in December 2013 and some 35 percent of it has been pre-leased to an existing customer, GLP said.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1315.99 1.6% 20.770 USD/JPY 79.38 0.14% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7568 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1593.15 0.04% 0.600 US CRUDE 92.83 0.28% 0.260 DOW JONES 12504.48 1.09% 135.10 ASIA ADRS 114.50 1.53% 1.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall Street rebounds, but investors dump Facebook > Benchmark notes ease on profit-taking, before supply > Euro rebounds vs dollar ahead of EU meeting > Gold eases after failing to breach $1,600/oz > Oil rises on China calls for growth, Iran

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- COMFORTDELGRO CORP LTD

- Transport operator ComfortDelGro said on Monday its subsidiary had sold its entire stake in Shenyang ComfortDelGro Bus Co Ltd to Shenyang Metro Bus Co Ltd for 248.35 million yuan ($39.3 million).

-- ARMARDA GROUP LTD

- Armarda Group said on Monday it expects to report a loss for the 15 months ended March mainly due to low contributions from sales, certain impairments and an increase of expenses.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained 0.40 percent on Monday to 2,790.16 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.09 percent to 12,504.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 1.60 percent to 1,315.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 2.46 percent to 2,847.21.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt

(Local currency) LME price overview ($1 = 6.3279 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)