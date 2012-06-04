SINGAPORE, June 4 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1278.04 -2.46% -32.290
USD/JPY 78.15 0.1% 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.4554 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1620.59 -0.31% -5.010
US CRUDE 82.77 -0.55% -0.460
DOW JONES 12118.57 -2.22% -274.88
ASIA ADRS 108.87 -2.36% -2.63
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets lick wounds after tumbling on US jobs
data
SE ASIA STOCKS-Fall, Thai stocks lead regional loss
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD, SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
- Offshore services provider Swiber said on Monday its joint
venture firm, PT Rajawali Swiber Cakrawala, had won a contract
worth around $175 million from an oil major for offshore
engineering, procurement, construction and installation works in
Indonesia.
The scope of work for Swiber's consortium partner, PT SMOE
Indonesia, is worth about $63 million. PT SOME Indonesia is a
unit of Singapore's Sembcorp Marine.
-- PT BERLIAN LAJU TANKER TBK
- Berlian Laju Tanker (BLT), Indonesia's largest oil and gas
shipping firm listed in Jakarta and Singapore, said on Friday
FTI Consulting had stepped down as an advisor for the company's
restructuring.
After announcing a debt standstill, BLT had contracted FTI
to oversee its restructuring in January as mandated by major
banks.
-- CHASEN HOLDINGS LTD
- Chasen Holdings said on Saturday it is acquiring a
logistics hub facility in Singapore for S$32 million ($24.7
million). Chasen said the acquisition will double its capacity
and position it to secure more turnkey relocation projects.
MARKET NEWS
> US futures mixed after Friday's big sell-off
> Weak jobs data knock US yields to new lows
> Dollar falls vs yen, euro after US jobs data
> Gold vaults 4 pct for biggest 1-day rise in 3 years
> Brent crude below $100, hit by weak economic data
($1 = 1.2949 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; editing by Miral Fahmy)