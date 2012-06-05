Following are some company-related and market news items that
could have an impact on the local market.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 .SPX 1313.32 -1.43% -19.100
USD/JPY JPY= 78.96 -0.16% -0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 1.6153 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD XAU= 1563.15 0.08% 1.250
US CRUDE CLc1 87.69 -0.15% -0.130
DOW JONES .DJI 12419.86 -1.28% -160.83
ASIA ADRS .BKAS 111.49 -2.16% -2.46
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro climbs on hope new debt plan in works
SE ASIA STOCKS-Extend drop as investors head for exit
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD
- Singapore Telecommunications launched on Monday
Singapore's first 4G service for consumer smartphone users,
offering mobile Internet access up to five times faster than
existing 3G-based services.
The telecommunications firm also unveiled new pricing plans
for its mobile services that take effect from July 1, under
which the cap on free mobile data use will be cut to as low as 2
GB, down from 12 GB now.
-- FRASER AND NEAVE
- Frasers Hospitality, the serviced residences unit of
Fraser and Neave, said it will launch three more properties in
Oman and Saudi Arabia by next year, bringing the total number of
Middle East properties it owns to six.
MARKET NEWS
> S&P 500 ends flat but Europe, U.S. data still drag
> Bonds fall on profit-taking
> Euro rises as investors pare bearish bets
> Gold falls after data-inspired rally; Europe in focus
> Oil up on hopes action near on economic growth
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Ed Lane)