(Refiles to add dateline)

SINGAPORE, June 6 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1285.5 0.57% 7.320 USD/JPY 78.72 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.571 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1618.19 0.06% 0.940 US CRUDE 84.39 0.12% 0.100 DOW JONES 12127.95 0.22% 26.49 ASIA ADRS 110.12 1.04% 1.13 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slips on Spain warning, stocks gain

SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks falter on politics;others up

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE

- Singapore Exchange said the daily average value of securities traded fell 20 percent in May from a year ago, but the daily average volume of derivatives grew 31 percent to 320,715 contracts.

-- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD

- Offshore services firm Swiber Holdings said it has been awarded a series of projects worth a total of $830 million, including work for offshore construction projects and vessel chartering services in Asia.

MARKET NEWS > Wall St rebounds but mood still sour > Longer-dated bond prices dip on profit-taking > Euro pins hopes on ECB, Aussie eyes GDP > Gold eases, focus shifting to key economic events > Brent little changed, U.S. crude posts gain

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan India

Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA:

Singapore diary

U.S. earnings diary

European diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing ny Ron Popeski)