GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
SINGAPORE, June 6
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1285.5 0.57% 7.320 USD/JPY 78.72 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.571 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1618.19 0.06% 0.940 US CRUDE 84.39 0.12% 0.100 DOW JONES 12127.95 0.22% 26.49 ASIA ADRS 110.12 1.04% 1.13 -------------------------------------------------------------
- Singapore Exchange said the daily average value of securities traded fell 20 percent in May from a year ago, but the daily average volume of derivatives grew 31 percent to 320,715 contracts.
- Offshore services firm Swiber Holdings said it has been awarded a series of projects worth a total of $830 million, including work for offshore construction projects and vessel chartering services in Asia.
