SINGAPORE, June 7 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1315.13 2.3% 29.630
USD/JPY 79.27 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6439 -- -0.017
SPOT GOLD 1623.56 0.38% 6.130
US CRUDE 85.43 0.48% 0.410
DOW JONES 12414.79 2.37% 286.84
ASIA ADRS 113.08 2.69% 2.96
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on central bank hopes, euro
rises
SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia up for 2nd day, region edges up
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD
- Sembcorp Industries said on Wednesday it had signed a 80
million yuan ($12.6 million) agreement to form a joint venture
with Jiangsu Province Lvsi Coastal Economic Zone Development &
Construction Co to build, own and operate an industrial
wastewater treatment plant in China's Jiangsu Province.
Sembcorp will own a 95 percent stake in the joint venture
company, with the remaining stake held by its Chinese partner.
-- UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD
- Water treatment firm United Envirotech said on Wednesday
it had won a 104 million yuan ($16.3 million) engineering,
procurement and construction contract to upgrade a 200,000 cubic
metres per day municipal wastewater treatment plant in Liaoyang
City, China.
The firm also signed a contract to provide operation and
maintenance service to the same plant over 20 years.
-- BAKER TECHNOLOGY LTD
- Baker Technology said on Wednesday it had allotted and
issued 280,117,952 warrants. Trading of the warrants on the
Singapore Exchange will start at 0900 (0100 GMT) on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St climbs 2 pct on talk of Spain solution
> U.S. Treasuries dip as easing talk hurts safety bid
> Euro buoyant, Aussie dollar eyes jobs data
> Gold flat after hitting 1-mth high, silver up 3 pct
> Brent crude above $100 on euro zone hopes, Fed
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 6.3635 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anand Basu)