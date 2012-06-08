SINGAPORE, June 8 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1314.99 -0.01% -0.140
USD/JPY 79.7 0.05% 0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.632 -- -0.012
SPOT GOLD 1591.26 0.13% 2.110
US CRUDE 83.58 -1.46% -1.240
DOW JONES 12460.96 0.37% 46.17
ASIA ADRS 113.54 0.41% 0.46
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as China offsets Bernanke, gold
falls
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most firmer, S&P upgrade buoys Vietnam
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Commodities firm Olam said on Thursday it had acquired
Kayass Enterprises S.A.'s dairy products and beverages business
in Nigeria for $66.5 million. The acquisition is expected to be
earnings accretive from 2014 fiscal year, Olam said.
Olam said Kayass should deliver 20 percent in earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation margin by
2016 fiscal year and generate an equity internal rate of return
of 35 percent.
Kayass operates a dairy products and beverages
manufacturing plant and a milk powder packaging facility in
Lagos.
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- Singapore Exchange said on Thursday it will launch dual
currency trading for exchange traded funds (ETFs) on June 15,
which it said will provide investors with trading flexibility in
accessing ETFs denominated in a foreign currency.
-- PSL HOLDINGS LTD
- PSL Holdings, a Singapore engineering firm which is
venturing into coal mining, requested on Friday for a halt in
the trading of its share pending the release of an announcement.
MARKET NEWS
> S&P ends near flat; China rate cut offset by Bernanke
> US bonds rise as Bernanke keeps door open on stimulus
> Euro, Aussie deflated by Fed; China data looms
> Gold tumbles again after Fed offers few easing hints
> Oil slips as hopes fade for US Fed stimulus
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)