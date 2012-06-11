SINGAPORE, June 11 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1325.66 0.81% 10.670
USD/JPY 79.56 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7036 -- 0.072
SPOT GOLD 1600.99 0.45% 7.140
US CRUDE 86.33 2.65% 2.230
DOW JONES 12554.20 0.75% 93.24
ASIA ADRS 112.54 -0.88% -1.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets buoyed by EU aid for Spanish banks
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most edge lower; Thai stocks rebound
STOCKS TO WATCH
- KEPPEL LAND LTD
- Ang Wee Gee will become chief executive of Singapore
developer Keppel Land Ltd from Jan 1, the property arm of the
world's largest oil rig builder Keppel Corp said on
Friday.
- BBR HOLDINGS (S) LTD
- BBR Holdings said on Friday it had won a S$102.7 million
($80 million) contract from the Singapore University of
Technology and Design for the first phase of construction of
housing and sports facilities for a campus in
Singapore.
- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Commodities firm Olam said on Friday it may buy up to 10.0
percent of its total number of issued shares, or up to
244,230,986 shares, at a maximum price of 105 percent of the
average closing price of the last five market days at the time
of acquisition.
All shares purchased under the share buyback programme may
be held as treasury shares or cancelled, Olam said.
- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
- ST Engineering said on Friday its aerospace arm had made a
successful bid for the Tampa aerospace maintenance facility and
certain assets of Pemco World Air Services Inc for $49.7 million
at a bankruptcy auction.
Vision Technologies Aerospace will also assume selected
liabilities estimated at $6.2 million. The acquisition is
contingent upon the approval of the sale by the United States
Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware on June 12, 2012.
- FORTUNE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
- ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Ltd, the manager of Fortune
REIT, said it had from June 6 to June 8 sold around 709,000
units of Fortune REIT at an average price of HK$4.40 ($0.57)
each. ARA Asset Management now holds 7,460,829 units.
MARKET NEWS
> US futures gain 1 pct on Spain aid deal
> US Treasury bond futures tumble on Spain relief
> Euro slides as euro zone risks escalate
> Gold rises after tumbling early, Spain rescue eyed
> Crude oil rises $2 on Spain rescue, Iran
($1 = 1.2857 Singapore dollars)
($1 = 7.7579 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)