SINGAPORE, June 13 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2355 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1324.18 1.17% 15.250
USD/JPY 79.54 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6557 -- -0.008
SPOT GOLD 1608.79 -0.04% -0.710
US CRUDE 83.19 -0.16% -0.130
DOW JONES 12573.80 1.31% 162.57
ASIA ADRS 113.81 1.73% 1.93
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Cheap stocks stoke buying, Spain yields hit
record
SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore, Thai stocks close higher; others slip
STOCKS TO WATCH
- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Commodity trading firm Olam said it plans to form a joint
venture with U.S.-based Lansing Trade Group LLC to originate and
merchandise Canadian grain and oilseed. Each company will hold a
50 percent stake in the venture.
- ORCHARD PARADE HOLDINGS LTD
- Property firm Orchard Parade said it is seeking
shareholder approval to include three of its hospitality assets
in a proposed Far East Hospitality Trust, which will be listed
on the Singapore Exchange.
- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD
- Property developer City Developments said it submitted the
highest bid, of S$301 million, for a 99-year leasehold
residential parcel of land in Singapore's Buangkok
Drive-Sengkang Central area.
- KREUZ HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore's oil and gas services provider Kreuz Holdings
Ltd said on Tuesday it has won a series of contracts worth about
$142 million.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall Street bounces on cue from Spanish yields
> U.S. bonds extend losses ahead of long-dated auctions
> Euro rises, but gains seen fleeting
> Gold rises on physical demand, euro uncertainty
> Brent slips, US crude edges up on spread trade
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Joseph Radford)