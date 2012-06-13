SINGAPORE, June 13 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2355 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1324.18 1.17% 15.250 USD/JPY 79.54 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6557 -- -0.008 SPOT GOLD 1608.79 -0.04% -0.710 US CRUDE 83.19 -0.16% -0.130 DOW JONES 12573.80 1.31% 162.57 ASIA ADRS 113.81 1.73% 1.93 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Cheap stocks stoke buying, Spain yields hit record

SE ASIA STOCKS-S'pore, Thai stocks close higher; others slip

STOCKS TO WATCH

- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD

- Commodity trading firm Olam said it plans to form a joint venture with U.S.-based Lansing Trade Group LLC to originate and merchandise Canadian grain and oilseed. Each company will hold a 50 percent stake in the venture.

- ORCHARD PARADE HOLDINGS LTD

- Property firm Orchard Parade said it is seeking shareholder approval to include three of its hospitality assets in a proposed Far East Hospitality Trust, which will be listed on the Singapore Exchange.

- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD

- Property developer City Developments said it submitted the highest bid, of S$301 million, for a 99-year leasehold residential parcel of land in Singapore's Buangkok Drive-Sengkang Central area.

- KREUZ HOLDINGS LTD

- Singapore's oil and gas services provider Kreuz Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it has won a series of contracts worth about $142 million.

topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Joseph Radford)