SINGAPORE, June 14 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2359 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1314.88 -0.7% -9.300
USD/JPY 79.39 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.608 -- 0.009
SPOT GOLD 1616.93 -0.01% -0.150
US CRUDE 82.58 -0.05% -0.040
DOW JONES 12496.38 -0.62% -77.42
ASIA ADRS 112.96 -0.75% -0.85
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar fall on weak data, Europe
SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks dip on refiners; others mixed
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- Singapore Exchange said it will use British
Telecommunications PLC's Radianz services to provide
access and connectivity for its new hubs in Chicago and London.
-- SARIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD
- Sarin Technologies said Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd
has bought two of its systems for rough diamond
inclusion mapping and planning at their manufacturing facilities
in Shunde, China, and Johannesburg, South Africa.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St sells off late, succumbs to Europe fears
> Bonds rise on weak U.S. data, strong 10-yr sale
> Dollar lifted by risk aversion; Aussie slumps
> Euro buoyed by short-covering, Italy bond sale eyed
> Brent flat, U.S. crude down; OPEC meeting eyed
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Paul Tait)