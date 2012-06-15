UPDATE 1-Glencore agrees $960 million copper and cobalt deal with Fleurette
-- STX OSV HOLDINGS LTD
- Offshore vessel builder STX OSV said it has won a contract worth 1.4 billion Norwegian crown ($235 million) to design and build an advanced offshore subsea construction vessel for Ocean Installer and Solstad Offshore.
- STX OSV also said it has entered into a letter of intent with Troms Offshore Supply for the design and construction of a platform supply vessel.
-- MIDAS HOLDINGS LTD
- Midas said a subsidiary has entered into a new master agreement with the rail systems division of German conglomerate Siemens under which Siemens will continue to engage with Midas as a preferred supplier of aluminum profiles.
