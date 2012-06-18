Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1342.84 1.03% 13.740 USD/JPY 79.15 0.33% 0.260 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6453 -- 0.060 SPOT GOLD 1618.49 -0.57% -9.300 US CRUDE 85.01 1.17% 0.980 DOW JONES 12767.17 0.91% 115.26 ASIA ADRS 115.37 1.59% 1.81 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps in relief rally after Greek vote

SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Thai stocks lead gains on week

-- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD

- Singapore Airlines filled 66.9 percent of the available space on its planes in May, lower than the 68.5 percent in April and slightly below the 67.4 percent a year earlier.

-- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

- ST Engineering said on Monday its unit, Vision Technologies Aerospace Incorporated, had received approval from the United States Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware to acquire the Tampa aerospace maintenance facility and certain assets of Pemco World Air Services Inc.

-- K-REIT ASIA

- K-REIT Asia said on Friday it expects a higher annual distributable income from the conversion of BFC Development Pte Ltd, which holds Marina Bay Financial Centre Phase 1, to a limited liability partnership as the income generated by the property will not be subject to corporate income tax.

K-REIT Asia owns a one-third stake in BFC Development LLP.

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)