SINGAPORE, June 19 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1344.78 0.14% 1.940 USD/JPY 78.97 -0.15% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5721 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1625.89 -0.13% -2.050 US CRUDE 83.08 -0.23% -0.190 DOW JONES 12741.82 -0.20% -25.35 ASIA ADRS 116.10 0.63% 0.73 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD

- Commodities firm Olam International said on Monday it had formed a 50-50 joint venture with Blommer Chocolate Company, a cocoa processor and chocolate ingredient supplier in North America. The JV builds on a partnership started in 2004 that already has 55,000 engaged farmers. It aims to boost this to 100,000 by 2015, the company said.

-- STATS CHIPPAC LTD

- STATS ChipPAC, a semiconductor test and advanced packaging service provider, said on Tuesday it had reached a milestone of shipping more than one billion copper wirebond units.

-- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD

- ST Engineering said on Monday its land systems arm had injected 133.6 million rupees ($2.4 million) into LeeBoy India Construction Equipment Private Ltd, which manufactures and markets construction equipment.

MARKET NEWS > Europe hits Wall Street, Oracle rallies late > US debt prices slip after Greece election > Euro falls as Spain worry overshadows Greek vote > Gold edges up on uncertainty over Europe, FOMC > Oil falls on euro zone worry, fading stimulus hope

($1 = 55.9950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)