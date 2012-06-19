SINGAPORE, June 19 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1344.78 0.14% 1.940
USD/JPY 78.97 -0.15% -0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5721 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1625.89 -0.13% -2.050
US CRUDE 83.08 -0.23% -0.190
DOW JONES 12741.82 -0.20% -25.35
ASIA ADRS 116.10 0.63% 0.73
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro slips, sentiment sours after Greek vote
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up on Greek election results
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Commodities firm Olam International said on Monday it had
formed a 50-50 joint venture with Blommer Chocolate Company, a
cocoa processor and chocolate ingredient supplier in North
America. The JV builds on a partnership started in 2004 that
already has 55,000 engaged farmers. It aims to boost this to
100,000 by 2015, the company said.
-- STATS CHIPPAC LTD
- STATS ChipPAC, a semiconductor test and advanced packaging
service provider, said on Tuesday it had reached a milestone of
shipping more than one billion copper wirebond units.
-- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
- ST Engineering said on Monday its land systems arm had
injected 133.6 million rupees ($2.4 million) into LeeBoy India
Construction Equipment Private Ltd, which manufactures and
markets construction equipment.
MARKET NEWS
> Europe hits Wall Street, Oracle rallies late
> US debt prices slip after Greece election
> Euro falls as Spain worry overshadows Greek vote
> Gold edges up on uncertainty over Europe, FOMC
> Oil falls on euro zone worry, fading stimulus hope
($1 = 55.9950 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)