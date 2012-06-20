SINGAPORE, June 20 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1357.98 0.98% 13.200 USD/JPY 79.08 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.606 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1619.39 0.17% 2.790 US CRUDE 83.94 -0.11% -0.090 DOW JONES 12837.33 0.75% 95.51 ASIA ADRS 117.43 1.15% 1.33 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, euro gains on central bank hopes

SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; Spain's debt woes cut volume

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- STX OSV HOLDINGS LTD

- Singapore-listed offshore ship builder STX OSV Holdings said on Tuesday it has won contracts to build two platform supply vessels for Norway's Farstad Shipping worth about 700 million Norwegian crowns ($116.88 million).

-- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD

- Singapore-listed Yangzijiang Shipbuilding said on Tuesday it has sold its entire 31.5 percent stake in Wuxi Runyuan Technology Microfinance Co Ltd.

-- ASIASONS CAPITAL LTD

- Private equity fund Asiasons Group acquired Australian children's television show, Hi-5, from its previous joint owners, Nine Network Australia Pty Limited and Southern Star Entertainment Pty Ltd.

Asiasons will have total ownership encompassing production, licensing, touring and merchandising rights.

-- ASIAMEDIC LTD

- Healthcare provider AsiaMedic said on Tuesday its Chinese unit had signed two agreements to set up a post-natal confinement centre and a medical centre in Shanghai. The value of the investment was not disclosed.

topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anand Basu)