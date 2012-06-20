SINGAPORE, June 20 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1357.98 0.98% 13.200
USD/JPY 79.08 0.1% 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.606 -- -0.014
SPOT GOLD 1619.39 0.17% 2.790
US CRUDE 83.94 -0.11% -0.090
DOW JONES 12837.33 0.75% 95.51
ASIA ADRS 117.43 1.15% 1.33
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, euro gains on central bank
hopes
SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; Spain's debt woes cut volume
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- STX OSV HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore-listed offshore ship builder STX OSV Holdings
said on Tuesday it has won contracts to build two platform
supply vessels for Norway's Farstad Shipping worth
about 700 million Norwegian crowns ($116.88 million).
-- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD
- Singapore-listed Yangzijiang Shipbuilding said on Tuesday
it has sold its entire 31.5 percent stake in Wuxi Runyuan
Technology Microfinance Co Ltd.
-- ASIASONS CAPITAL LTD
- Private equity fund Asiasons Group acquired Australian
children's television show, Hi-5, from its previous joint
owners, Nine Network Australia Pty Limited and Southern Star
Entertainment Pty Ltd.
Asiasons will have total ownership encompassing
production, licensing, touring and merchandising
rights.
-- ASIAMEDIC LTD
- Healthcare provider AsiaMedic said on Tuesday its Chinese
unit had signed two agreements to set up a post-natal
confinement centre and a medical centre in Shanghai. The value
of the investment was not disclosed.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall Street gets a lift from hopes from more Fed moves
> US bonds slip as stock gains curb bid before Fed meet
> Euro gains vs US dollar as Fed decision awaited
> Gold down as Fed meets, euro worries support
> Brent crude dips as Iran, West plan July talks
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anand Basu)