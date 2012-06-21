SINGAPORE, June 21 Following are some company-
and market-related developments which could have an impact on
the local market.
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1355.69 -0.17% -2.290
USD/JPY 79.41 -0.06% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6435 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1602.89 -0.16% -2.490
US CRUDE 80.63 -1.01% -0.820
DOW JONES 12824.39 -0.10% -12.94
ASIA ADRS 117.69 0.22% 0.26
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks end near flat as Fed 'Twists' again
SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia is near a record high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Singapore commodities firm Olam said on Wednesday its
chief financial officer, Krishnan Ravi Kumar, is leaving the
company to pursue a new career outside the agri-commodity
sector.
-- NAM CHEONG LTD
- Nam Cheong said it was awarded a letter of intent to build
four units of multi-purpose platform supply vessels worth about
$130 million.
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- Singapore Exchange said it has proposed new rules for
mineral oil and gas exploration companies looking to list on its
bourse. For instance, companies that are non-producing must have
a minimum market capitalisation of S$300 million.
-- GENTING HONG KONG
- Genting Hong Kong, which is part of Malaysia's Genting
Group, said on Wednesday it has bought additional shares in
Australia's Echo Entertainment and that it now has
5.0871 percent of Echo's issued share capital.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St edges down in volatile post-Fed trade
> Most bonds slip, 30-yr up as Fed extends buying
> Dollar erases losses vs euro as Bernanke speaks
> Gold falls as Fed stimulus extension disappoints
> Oil hits 18-month low as stockpiles rise
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
