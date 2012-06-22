BRIEF-City Developments says Q4 net profit S$243.8 mln vs S$410.5 mln
* Board is recommending a special final ordinary dividend of 4.0 cents per share
SINGAPORE, June 22 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1325.51 -2.23% -30.180 USD/JPY 80.04 -0.21% -0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6179 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1565.99 0.04% 0.570 US CRUDE 78.36 0.20% 0.160 DOW JONES 12573.57 -1.96% -250.82 ASIA ADRS 114.42 -2.78% -3.27 -------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil, gold sink on growth worries
SE ASIA STOCKS-Weaker; global economy woes weigh
STOCKS TO WATCH
- KEPPEL LAND LTD
- Property developer Keppel Land said it has appointed its chief financial officer Loh Chin Hua as a non-independent, non-executive director on its board as a member of its audit committee.
- OCEANUS GROUP LTD
- Oceanus, a Singapore-listed producer of the gourmet mollusc abalone, said late on Thursday that two substantial shareholders will transfer a large block of shares to the firm's former CEO.
MARKET NEWS > Wall St suffers worst loss in three weeks > Prices rise higher as US economic data disappoints > Dollar rebounds as global growth jitters hit risk > Gold drops 2.5 pct after data stirs deflation fears > Oil falls below $90 for first time since Dec 2010 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok)
* Board is recommending a special final ordinary dividend of 4.0 cents per share
* Specialty Foods Group announces completion of reorganization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Jeffrey Ubben, the chief executive of ValueAct Capital, told Reuters on Wednesday that his firm has been disinvesting in the capital markets as valuations have become overextended, leaving it with $3 billion in cash.