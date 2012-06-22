SINGAPORE, June 22 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1325.51 -2.23% -30.180 USD/JPY 80.04 -0.21% -0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6179 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1565.99 0.04% 0.570 US CRUDE 78.36 0.20% 0.160 DOW JONES 12573.57 -1.96% -250.82 ASIA ADRS 114.42 -2.78% -3.27 -------------------------------------------------------------

- KEPPEL LAND LTD

- Property developer Keppel Land said it has appointed its chief financial officer Loh Chin Hua as a non-independent, non-executive director on its board as a member of its audit committee.

- OCEANUS GROUP LTD

- Oceanus, a Singapore-listed producer of the gourmet mollusc abalone, said late on Thursday that two substantial shareholders will transfer a large block of shares to the firm's former CEO.

topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok)