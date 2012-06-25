SINGAPORE, June 25 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1335.02 0.72% 9.510 USD/JPY 80.44 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6588 -- -0.017 SPOT GOLD 1569.94 -0.10% -1.500 US CRUDE 79.97 0.26% 0.210 DOW JONES 12640.78 0.53% 67.21 ASIA ADRS 115.32 0.00% 0.00 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, U.S. stocks recover from Thursday fall; euro up

SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down on gloomy global outlook

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- CAPITALAND LTD

- Southeast Asia's largest property developer said president and chief executive officer Liew Mun Leong will retire in one year's time when he turns 67.

It said a board succession committee will review the internal and external candidates to succeed Liew when he retires on June 28, 2013.

-- AUSSINO GROUP

- A planned S$60 million ($47 million) reverse takeover of Singapore bed linen maker Aussino Group may not materialise as the firm planning to inject assets into Aussino is linked to a Myanmar businessman on a U.S. blacklist.

While Singapore does not impose sanctions on Myanmar, bankers and lawyers Reuters spoke to last week said authorities were unlikely to let a firm list in the city-state if there are question marks about the owners and managers.

Aussino shares have risen about 70 percent since it said last week it had signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding whereby it will issue new shares to buy a firm called Max Strategic Investments which will operate petrol kiosks in Myanmar.

MARKET NEWS > Japan's Nikkei rises, helped by softer yen > Wall St claws back after sharp decline, banks rise > U.S. bonds fall ahead of supply, EU summit > Dollar holds gains; euro pins hopes on EU summit > Gold posts 3.5 pct weekly drop on deflation fear > Brent oil recovers from 18-month low > Key political risks to watch in Singapore

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan India

Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA:

Singapore diary

U.S. earnings diary

European diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 1.2771 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)