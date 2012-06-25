SINGAPORE, June 25 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1335.02 0.72% 9.510
USD/JPY 80.44 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6588 -- -0.017
SPOT GOLD 1569.94 -0.10% -1.500
US CRUDE 79.97 0.26% 0.210
DOW JONES 12640.78 0.53% 67.21
ASIA ADRS 115.32 0.00% 0.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, U.S. stocks recover from Thursday fall;
euro up
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down on gloomy global outlook
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- CAPITALAND LTD
- Southeast Asia's largest property developer said president
and chief executive officer Liew Mun Leong will retire in one
year's time when he turns 67.
It said a board succession committee will review the
internal and external candidates to succeed Liew when he retires
on June 28, 2013.
-- AUSSINO GROUP
- A planned S$60 million ($47 million) reverse takeover of
Singapore bed linen maker Aussino Group may not materialise as
the firm planning to inject assets into Aussino is linked to a
Myanmar businessman on a U.S. blacklist.
While Singapore does not impose sanctions on Myanmar,
bankers and lawyers Reuters spoke to last week said authorities
were unlikely to let a firm list in the city-state if there are
question marks about the owners and managers.
Aussino shares have risen about 70 percent since it said
last week it had signed a non-binding memorandum of
understanding whereby it will issue new shares to buy a firm
called Max Strategic Investments which will operate petrol
kiosks in Myanmar.
($1 = 1.2771 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga)