SINGAPORE, June 26

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1313.72 -1.6% -21.300 USD/JPY 79.65 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.616 -- 0.012 SPOT GOLD 1585.28 0.08% 1.200 US CRUDE 79.3 0.11% 0.090 DOW JONES 12502.66 -1.09% -138.12 ASIA ADRS 113.08 -1.94% -2.24 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro slide on European summit doubts

SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine up on earnings hopes

-- K-REIT ASIA

- Singapore's K-REIT Asia, a real estate investment trust managed by Keppel Land, said on Monday it will buy 12.39 percent of the partnership that owns Ocean Financial Centre, raising its stake to almost 100 percent.

The acquisition price works out to S$261.6 million or about S$2,380 per square foot of net lettable area, net of rental support of S$24.1 million.

-- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP

- Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp said on Monday it is setting aside another S$500 million ($391.5 million) to buy its shares from the market.

-- INTERRA RESOURCES LTD

- Interra Resources said its jointly controlled entity Goldpetrol Join Operating Company Inc has started drilling at two of its wells in the Chauk oil field in Myanmar.

MARKET NEWS > Wall St tumbles on European summit skepticism > Euro zone doubts, stock losses support US debt > Euro falls on fading summit hope, yen jumps sharply > Gold rises ahead of Euro meeting; Cyprus needs money > Oil steady as U.S. storm fears ease, eyes on Europe > Key political risks to watch in Singapore

Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher