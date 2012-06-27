SINGAPORE, June 27 Following is some company and
market news that could impact the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1319.99 0.48% 6.270
USD/JPY 79.38 -0.16% -0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6177 -- -0.010
SPOT GOLD 1571.39 -0.02% -0.390
US CRUDE 79.33 -0.04% -0.030
DOW JONES 12534.67 0.26% 32.01
ASIA ADRS 113.56 0.42% 0.48
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up, euro dips as technicals offset
Spain worry
SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand, Indonesia snap three-session losing
streak
STOCKS TO WATCH
- SHENG SIONG GROUP LTD
- Supermarket operator Sheng Siong said on Tuesday it would
renew the lease on the store that contributed around 9.5 percent
of its revenue for the financial year ended December 2011.
- DYNA-MAC HOLDING LTD
- Singapore's Dyna-Mac, which provides services to the oil
and gas industry, said on Tuesday it had secured four
fabrication orders for a provisional S$43 million ($33.6
million).
- KS ENERGY LTD
- KS Energy said on Tuesday that one of its units had paid
$38.5 million for a jack-up drilling rig that can operate in
around 90 metres of water.
- CITYSPRING INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST
- Cityspring Infrastructure Trust said on Tuesday that one
of its units, City Gas Pte Ltd, and Japan's Osaka Gas Co Ltd
are considering a joint venture to sell natural gas.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall Street bounces back but Europe woes linger
> U.S. debt prices ease amid new supply
> Euro drops to 2-week low with EU summit ahead
> Gold falls on deflation fears, euro debt worries
> Oil rises to $93, Norway strike cuts North Sea output
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 1.2803 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Joseph Radford)