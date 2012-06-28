SINGAPORE, June 28 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1331.85 0.9% 11.860 USD/JPY 79.62 -0.08% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6296 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1574.39 0.00% -0.010 US CRUDE 80.42 0.26% 0.210 DOW JONES 12627.01 0.74% 92.34 ASIA ADRS 114.82 1.11% 1.26 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up on US data, oil; euro slips pre-summit

SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand rise to 1-week high

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- K1 VENTURES LTD, KEPPEL CORP LTD

- Investment firm k1 Ventures' majority shareholders have offered to take the company private in a deal that values k1 around S$292 million ($228.71 million). k1's main shareholders include a unit of Keppel Corp Ltd.

The offer price of S$0.135 per share is 19.5 percent higher than the last traded price.

k1 has investments in sectors such as transportation leasing, education, oil and gas exploration, financial services and automotive retail.

-- INTERRA RESOURCES LTD

- Singapore-listed oil and gas firm Interra said on Wednesday it is planning to raise S$22.2 million via a rights issue to help fund its projects and for possible acquisitions.

Interra, which derived nearly two-thirds of its revenue from Myanmar last year, is offering up to 147.96 million shares at S$0.15 each, on the basis of one rights share for every two existing ordinary shares.

Interra's chief executive told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday the firm aims to aggressively develop its two onshore oil fields in Myanmar and is eyeing new oil and gas blocks slated to come up for tender this year.

The stock closed 7.9 percent higher at S$0.41 on Wednesday.

-- OKP HOLDINGS LTD

- Singapore construction firm OKP Holdings said on Wednesday it is taking a 10 percent stake in CS Land Properties Pte Ltd, marking its first foray into property development.

MARKET NEWS > Wall St gains on data, rising oil prices > U.S. bonds near flat in tight trading range > Euro sluggish as EU summit looms, expectations low > Gold edges up ahead of EU summit, trading quiet > Oil tops $93 on Norway strike, drop in US crude stocks > Key political risks to watch in Singapore

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan India

Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA:

Singapore diary

U.S. earnings diary

European diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 1.2768 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)