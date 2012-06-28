SINGAPORE, June 28 Following are some
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1331.85 0.9% 11.860
USD/JPY 79.62 -0.08% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6296 -- 0.009
SPOT GOLD 1574.39 0.00% -0.010
US CRUDE 80.42 0.26% 0.210
DOW JONES 12627.01 0.74% 92.34
ASIA ADRS 114.82 1.11% 1.26
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up on US data, oil; euro slips
pre-summit
SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand rise to 1-week
high
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- K1 VENTURES LTD, KEPPEL CORP LTD
- Investment firm k1 Ventures' majority shareholders have
offered to take the company private in a deal that values k1
around S$292 million ($228.71 million). k1's main shareholders
include a unit of Keppel Corp Ltd.
The offer price of S$0.135 per share is 19.5 percent
higher than the last traded price.
k1 has investments in sectors such as transportation
leasing, education, oil and gas exploration, financial services
and automotive retail.
-- INTERRA RESOURCES LTD
- Singapore-listed oil and gas firm Interra said on
Wednesday it is planning to raise S$22.2 million via a rights
issue to help fund its projects and for possible acquisitions.
Interra, which derived nearly two-thirds of its revenue
from Myanmar last year, is offering up to 147.96 million shares
at S$0.15 each, on the basis of one rights share for every two
existing ordinary shares.
Interra's chief executive told Reuters in an interview on
Wednesday the firm aims to aggressively develop its two onshore
oil fields in Myanmar and is eyeing new oil and gas blocks
slated to come up for tender this year.
The stock closed 7.9 percent higher at S$0.41 on
Wednesday.
-- OKP HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore construction firm OKP Holdings said on Wednesday
it is taking a 10 percent stake in CS Land Properties Pte Ltd,
marking its first foray into property development.
($1 = 1.2768 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)