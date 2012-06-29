SINGAPORE, June 29 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0001 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1329.04 -0.21% -2.810
USD/JPY 79.28 -0.16% -0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5734 -- -0.010
SPOT GOLD 1552.35 0.10% 1.600
US CRUDE 78.37 0.88% 0.680
DOW JONES 12602.26 -0.20% -24.75
ASIA ADRS 115.11 0.25% 0.29
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks sag on healthcare ruling, euro dips
SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia falls from 5-week high; Philippine
down
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS, OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING
CORP, UNITED OVERSEAS BANK
- Singapore said on Thursday that foreign banks with a
relatively large share of deposits in the city-state will be
required to locally incorporate their retail operations, forcing
them to commit capital here.
Separately, DBS said on Friday it has expanded its U.S.
commercial paper programme to $15 billion from $5 billion.
-- KEPPEL CORP LTD
- Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest rig builder,
said on Thursday its yards in the U.S. and Azerbaijan had
secured contracts worth a total of about $70 million.
-- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES
- Golden Agri said on Thursday it had formed a 50-50 joint
venture with Stena Weco, a palm oil transport company, for the
international transportation of the Singapore-listed firm's palm
oil products.
- K-REIT ASIA
- K-REIT Asia said on Thursday it had received an
approval-in-principle from the Singapore Exchange for its
planned listing of 60 million new units at S$1.17 each.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St pares losses late, ends modestly lower
> U.S. bonds rise with safety bid during EU summit
> Euro, Aussie wilt on little progress at EU summit
> Gold down over 1 pct on US healthcare ruling, Europe
> Oil heads for worst quarter since 2008 crisis
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan India
Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)