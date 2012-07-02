SINGAPORE, July 2 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1362.16 2.49% 33.120 USD/JPY 79.78 -0.14% -0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6432 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1596.79 -0.01% -0.200 US CRUDE 84.43 -0.62% -0.530 DOW JONES 12880.09 2.20% 277.83 ASIA ADRS 118.96 3.34% 3.85 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro, oil rally after euro zone deal

SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Indonesia gain more than 1 pct

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD

- CapitaMalls Asia, the shopping malls arm of Singapore's CapitaLand Ltd, said on Monday it has set up a $1 billion closed-end private equity fund that will invest in Chinese malls.

-- CAPITAMALL TRUST

- Singapore's CapitaMall Trust said on Friday its chief executive officer Simon Ho Chee Hwee has resigned to take on a new role within the CapitaLand group as deputy CEO of CapitaMalls Asia Ltd.

MARKET NEWS > Wall St ends weak quarter with a bang > US bonds fall as EU summit deal eases safety bid > Euro, commodity currencies hold gains; PMIs eyed > Gold jumps over 3 pct on EU deal, logs monthly gain > Oil posts fourth biggest daily gain on record > Key political risks to watch in Singapore

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan India

Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA:

Singapore diary

U.S. earnings diary

European diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)