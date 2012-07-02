SINGAPORE, July 2 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1362.16 2.49% 33.120
USD/JPY 79.78 -0.14% -0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6432 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1596.79 -0.01% -0.200
US CRUDE 84.43 -0.62% -0.530
DOW JONES 12880.09 2.20% 277.83
ASIA ADRS 118.96 3.34% 3.85
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro, oil rally after euro zone deal
SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Indonesia gain more than 1 pct
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD
- CapitaMalls Asia, the shopping malls arm of Singapore's
CapitaLand Ltd, said on Monday it has set up a $1
billion closed-end private equity fund that will invest in
Chinese malls.
-- CAPITAMALL TRUST
- Singapore's CapitaMall Trust said on Friday its chief
executive officer Simon Ho Chee Hwee has resigned to take on a
new role within the CapitaLand group as deputy CEO of
CapitaMalls Asia Ltd.
MARKET NEWS
> Wall St ends weak quarter with a bang
> US bonds fall as EU summit deal eases safety bid
> Euro, commodity currencies hold gains; PMIs eyed
> Gold jumps over 3 pct on EU deal, logs monthly gain
> Oil posts fourth biggest daily gain on record
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)