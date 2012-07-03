SINGAPORE, July 3 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1365.51 0.25% 3.350 USD/JPY 79.46 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5885 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1595.29 -0.09% -1.390 US CRUDE 83.44 -0.37% -0.310 DOW JONES 12871.39 -0.07% -8.70 ASIA ADRS 119.27 0.26% 0.31 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as weak data spurs Fed hope

SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine, Singapore near 2-mth highs

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD

- The container shipping firm, which has reported losses for the past five quarters, plans to sell its Singapore headquarter building to raise funds.

American President Lines Ltd, part of Neptune Orient Lines, won a deal valued at up to $1.7 billion from the U.S. Transportation Command, the Pentagon's daily contract digest said.

-- UNITED ENGINEERS LTD

- The company won three environmental engineering contracts worth more than S$70 million.

-- PERENNIAL CHINA RETAIL TRUST

- The trust exercised its option to increase its stake in Chengdu Longemont Shopping Mall Development to 80 percent from 50 percent.

MARKET NEWS

> Nikkei opens up as weak U.S. data fans Fed hopes > Wall St shakes off factory data, ends higher > Bonds rise on global growth worries > Euro and dollar fall prey to weak data > Gold inches up after weak U.S. manufacturing data > Oil slips on more signs of slowing economy > Key political risks to watch in Singapore

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

S.Korea China Hong Kong

Taiwan India Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA:

Singapore diary

U.S. earnings diary

European diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)