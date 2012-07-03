SINGAPORE, July 3 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1365.51 0.25% 3.350
USD/JPY 79.46 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5885 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1595.29 -0.09% -1.390
US CRUDE 83.44 -0.37% -0.310
DOW JONES 12871.39 -0.07% -8.70
ASIA ADRS 119.27 0.26% 0.31
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as weak data spurs Fed hope
SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine, Singapore near 2-mth highs
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD
- The container shipping firm, which has reported losses for
the past five quarters, plans to sell its Singapore headquarter
building to raise funds.
American President Lines Ltd, part of Neptune Orient Lines,
won a deal valued at up to $1.7 billion from the U.S.
Transportation Command, the Pentagon's daily contract digest
said.
-- UNITED ENGINEERS LTD
- The company won three environmental engineering contracts
worth more than S$70 million.
-- PERENNIAL CHINA RETAIL TRUST
- The trust exercised its option to increase its stake in
Chengdu Longemont Shopping Mall Development to 80 percent from
50 percent.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei opens up as weak U.S. data fans Fed hopes
> Wall St shakes off factory data, ends higher
> Bonds rise on global growth worries
> Euro and dollar fall prey to weak data
> Gold inches up after weak U.S. manufacturing data
> Oil slips on more signs of slowing economy
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga)