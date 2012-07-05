SINGAPORE, July 5 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1374.02 0.62% 8.510
USD/JPY 79.88 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6106 -- -0.017
SPOT GOLD 1613.99 -0.07% -1.140
US CRUDE 86.86 -0.91% -0.800
DOW JONES 12943.82 0.56% 72.43
ASIA ADRS 121.09 1.53% 1.82
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro dragged lower by grim economic
data
SE ASIA STOCKS-Large caps lift Malaysia; Indonesian coal
miners strong
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD
- Yangzijiang said its wholly owned subsidiary Jiangsu
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Co Ltd has agreed with Jiangyin city
government that it will compensate the shipbuilder 720 million
yuan for the relocation of its yard.
-- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD
- Singapore Exchange said on Wednesday its securities
turnover fell 25 percent in June compared to a year ago and 18
percent from the previous month to S$21.2 billion. However, the
volume of derivatives traded was up 7 percent year-on-year at
6.6 million contracts.
-- INTRACO LTD
- Singapore tycoon Oei Hong Leong has sold his entire 21.3
percent stake in materials trading company Intraco, according to
a stock exchange filing.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)