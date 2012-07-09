Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1354.68 -0.94% -12.900
USD/JPY 79.5 -0.2% -0.160
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5457 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1577.69 -0.30% -4.810
US CRUDE 84.45 0.00% 0.000
DOW JONES 12772.47 -0.96% -124.20
ASIA ADRS 118.30 -1.22% -1.46
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro slide as US jobs data drives
global fear
SE ASIA STOCKS-China-linked shares lift Singapore
STOCKS TO WATCH
- CASINOS
- Singapore plans to toughen its casino laws and allow the
regulator to impose a fine of up to 10 percent of annual
revenues generated by operators Genting Singapore and
Las Vegas Sands, local media reported on Saturday.
- CAPITALAND LTD, ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST
- Southeast Asia's largest developer CapitaLand said on
Monday it would buy a property in Singapore for S$359 million
($282 million) from associate Ascott Residence Trust.
CapitaLand will also sell Ascott Raffles Place Singapore and
Ascott Guangzhou to Ascott Residence for S$283.3 million.
- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- Aricultural commodities firm Olam on Saturday said it had
set up a $2 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme to raise
funds for working capital and possible acquisitions.
- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD
- Tiger Airways, a budget carrier part owned by Singapore
Airlines, said on Friday that Koay Peng Yen will be
its new group chief executive officer from Aug 10.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei falls after disappointing U.S. jobs data
> Jobs selloff erases Wall St's gain for week
> Prices advance on disappointing jobs data
> Euro hits two-yr lows; China data awaited
> Gold slides on deflation worry after US jobs data
> Oil falls as tepid US jobs growth disappoints
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Singapore diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)