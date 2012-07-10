SINGAPORE, July 10 Following are some
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1352.46 -0.16% -2.220
USD/JPY 79.52 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5219 -- 0.009
SPOT GOLD 1586.5 -0.01% -0.150
US CRUDE 85.15 -0.98% -0.840
DOW JONES 12736.29 -0.28% -36.18
ASIA ADRS 117.45 -0.72% -0.85
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on worries about economic growth,
Europe
SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore, Philippine down on global growth
concerns
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- KEPPEL CORP LTD
- Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest builder of
offshore rigs, said on Monday it has invested $115 million in
oil and gas exploration and production firm KrisEnergy as it was
attracted to the concessions that it has.
-- HYFLUX LTD
- Water treatment firm Hyflux said the project cost for its
Tuaspring desalination plant, Singapore's second and largest
seawater desalination plant, has climbed to S$1.05 billion from
S$890 billion.
-- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
- ST Engineering said its aerospace arm, ST Aerospace has
secured about $370 million worth of new contracts in the second
quarter of the year.
-- LIONGOLD CORP LTD
- LionGold said its chief financial officer Wong Choy Yin
will step down from the post from August 31. The board is
currently interviewing candidates for the position.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei seen starting on weaker tone, eyes China data
> Wall St slips on global economic worries
> Bonds up on hopes for Fed stimulus
> Euro, risk currencies hang tight ahead of China data
> Gold rises on China inflation, commodity rallies
> Brent crude above $100 as Norway lockout looms
> Key political risks to watch in Singapore
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)