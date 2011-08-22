SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Singapore shares are likely to have a weak start on Monday as fears of the U.S. slipping into recession and Europe's continuing debt woes keep investors on the sideline.

Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder Yangzijiang may be in focus after it issued a detailed explanation of its financial results in response to concerns raised by investors.

Ynagzijiang said the loans it had extended were backed by collateral, and the firm's practice is to ensure the value of the collateral was at least two times debt.

The shipbuilder added its 20 percent plus gross margins will be sustainable for sometime as more than 50 percent of the order book was secured prior to the financial crisis.

To address the expected fall in gross margins for newbuilds, the company plans to build bigger vessels and venture into the offshore marine sector.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0001 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1123.53 -1.5% -17.120 USD/JPY 76.84 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0675 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1869.39 0.96% 17.740 US CRUDE CLc1 81.7 -0.68% -0.560 DOW JONES 10817.65 -1.57% -172.93 ASIA ADRS 118.58 -0.89% -1.06 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St sinks for fourth straight week > US Treasury yields edge up from 60-year lows > US dollar drops but respite in sight if economy dims > Gold eases after nearing record on stock mkt jitters > Brent down on dollar rise; US crude extends losses

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- KEPPEL LAND

- Keppel Land has secured a 21.5-hectare lakefront residential site in Wuxi, China for 1.937 billion yuan ($303 million).

-- JASPER INVESTMENTS

- Singapore offshore firm Jasper Investments said on Monday its drillship, the Jasper Explorer, will work on a second well in offshore Guinea, after AGR Well Management exercised an option. The work on the second well raises the estimated value of the drilling contract to around $26 million.

AGR has the option to deploy Jasper Explorer for another five wells.

-- PORTEK INTERNATIONAL

- Port operator Portek International said on Friday the Singapore Exchange had indicated that it has no objection to the planned delisting of the company.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell 3.23 percent on Friday to 2,733.63 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.57 percent to finish at 10,817.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index retreated 1.50 percent to 1,123.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.62 percent to 2,341.84.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)