SINGAPORE, Aug 23 Singapore shares are likely to
rise on Tuesday after Seoul and Tokyo opened higher following
previous sell-offs, though investors may remain cautious due to
lingering concerns that the United States may slip back into a
recession.
Singapore container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines
may be in focus after reporting it carried 7 percent
more cargo in the four weeks to July 29 from a year ago, but
weaker Asia-Europe and intra-Asia rates pushed its average
revenue per container lower by 17 percent.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1123.82 0.03% 0.290
USD/JPY 76.84 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0953 -- -0.014
SPOT GOLD 1903.79 0.36% 6.900
US CRUDE CLc1 84.26 -0.19% -0.180
DOW JONES 10854.65 0.34% 37.00
ASIA ADRS 118.78 0.17% 0.20
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Bargain hunters tiptoe back but remain cautious
> US debt prices slip in low volume as auctions near
> Euro struggles, eyes on PMI data
> Gold tops $1,900/oz to record on world economic woes
> Brent crude slips as Libya oil restart eyed
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- KEPPEL CORP
- Singapore rig builder Keppel Corp said on Monday that,
together with the shareholders of its associated company Aqua
Pellentesque, it will acquire the remaining shares of
Oslo-listed Floatel International for NOK19.50 each.
Keppel currently has a stake of 31.7 percent in Floatel. Under
the agreement, Aqua and Floatel will form a combined company.
-- KREUZ HOLDINGS , SWIBER
- Singapore's Kreuz Holdings, the subsea services unit of
Swiber, said on Monday it had secured subsea installation
contracts worth around $25 million from an offshore construction
company in the oil and gas business located in the Middle East.
The orders also come with an option worth $10 million for
associated work.
-- UNITED ENVIROTECH
- Singapore-listed Chinese water treatment firm United
Envirotech said it has obtained in-principle approval from the
Singapore Exchange to list up to 305 million new ordinary shares
upon conversion of convertible bonds due 2016 worth $113.8
million. KKR China Water Investment had proposed to subscribe to
the bonds, the company said.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index was
0.07 percent lower on Monday to 2,731.81 points.
- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.34
percent to finish at 10.854.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
inched 0.03 percent higher to 1,123.82. The Nasdaq
Composite Index rose 0.15 percent to 2,345.38.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Japan S.Korea China
Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia
Australia/NZ India
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street Gold Currency
Eurostocks Oil JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals US bonds
STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:
DIARIES & DATA:
IPO diary & data
U.S. earnings diary
Singapore diary
Eurostocks Week Ahead
Asia earnings diary
European diary
Wall Street Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
Asian companies U.S. company
News
European companies Forex news
Global Economy Technology
Telecoms Media news
Banking news
General/political
Asia Macro
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>
(Local currency) LME price overview
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Ron Popeski)