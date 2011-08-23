SINGAPORE, Aug 23 Singapore shares are likely to rise on Tuesday after Seoul and Tokyo opened higher following previous sell-offs, though investors may remain cautious due to lingering concerns that the United States may slip back into a recession.

Singapore container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines may be in focus after reporting it carried 7 percent more cargo in the four weeks to July 29 from a year ago, but weaker Asia-Europe and intra-Asia rates pushed its average revenue per container lower by 17 percent.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1123.82 0.03% 0.290 USD/JPY 76.84 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0953 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1903.79 0.36% 6.900 US CRUDE CLc1 84.26 -0.19% -0.180 DOW JONES 10854.65 0.34% 37.00 ASIA ADRS 118.78 0.17% 0.20 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Bargain hunters tiptoe back but remain cautious > US debt prices slip in low volume as auctions near > Euro struggles, eyes on PMI data > Gold tops $1,900/oz to record on world economic woes > Brent crude slips as Libya oil restart eyed

Stocks and factors to watch:

-- KEPPEL CORP

- Singapore rig builder Keppel Corp said on Monday that, together with the shareholders of its associated company Aqua Pellentesque, it will acquire the remaining shares of Oslo-listed Floatel International for NOK19.50 each. Keppel currently has a stake of 31.7 percent in Floatel. Under the agreement, Aqua and Floatel will form a combined company.

-- KREUZ HOLDINGS , SWIBER

- Singapore's Kreuz Holdings, the subsea services unit of Swiber, said on Monday it had secured subsea installation contracts worth around $25 million from an offshore construction company in the oil and gas business located in the Middle East. The orders also come with an option worth $10 million for associated work.

-- UNITED ENVIROTECH

- Singapore-listed Chinese water treatment firm United Envirotech said it has obtained in-principle approval from the Singapore Exchange to list up to 305 million new ordinary shares upon conversion of convertible bonds due 2016 worth $113.8 million. KKR China Water Investment had proposed to subscribe to the bonds, the company said.

- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index was 0.07 percent lower on Monday to 2,731.81 points.

- The Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.34 percent to finish at 10.854.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched 0.03 percent higher to 1,123.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.15 percent to 2,345.38.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:

Japan S.Korea China

Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia

Australia/NZ India

OTHER MARKETS:

Wall Street Gold Currency

Eurostocks Oil JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals US bonds

STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia:

DIARIES & DATA:

IPO diary & data

U.S. earnings diary

Singapore diary

Eurostocks Week Ahead

Asia earnings diary

European diary

Wall Street Week Ahead

TOP NEWS:

Asian companies U.S. company News

European companies Forex news

Global Economy Technology

Telecoms Media news

Banking news General/political

Asia Macro

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

LIVE PRICES & DATA:

World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates

Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei

FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>

(Local currency) LME price overview (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Ron Popeski)